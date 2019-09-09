Gledi traditional rulers acquire conflict resolution skills

More than 26 chiefs and community leaders from the Gledi Traditional Area, in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region, have completed two-day training in mediation, with the aim of enhancing their conflict resolution skills.

The training, which was offered by the Gamey and Gamey Group in collaboration with ADR Daily as part of their corporate social responsibility, was part of efforts in promoting awareness about Appropriate Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms among Ghanaians.

It had the theme, “Enhancing mediation skills for socio-economic development.”

As part of the training held at Gledi-Gbogame, the participants were introduced to ADR and mediation in particular, and educated on the structure for mediation.

They were also equipped with the relevant skills to conduct mediation to facilitate the resolution of disputes among community members.

It was to enable the chiefs and community leaders to acquire the needed skills to mediate disputes in an organised way to achieve effective amicable resolution to foster communal peace.

The training workshop which was part of the maiden Afadjato Mediation Expedition was climaxed with dozens of mediators and other professionals trekking the Afadja mountain to undertake mediations activities.

In addition, a mediation clinic was held in Gbledi-Gbogame, during which community members with disputes were helped by mediators to resolve their differences.

Mr Austin A. Gamey, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gamey & Gamey Group, who led the training, urged the participants to strive for resolution of disputes, reminding them of their leadership role in ensuring peaceful co-existence among their people.

He encouraged them to use mediation to resolve all disputes so as to avoid acrimonious court litigation.

Mediation, he said, ensured both gain solution, adding that the interests of parties in a dispute must be protected.

Mr Gamey, therefore, called on stakeholders to seek mediation training to help resolve long standing disputes in flash spots across the country.

Togbe Kutse III, Chief of Gbledi Chebi, a participant and the representative of Togbe Humatekpor V, the Paramount Chief of Gbledi Traditional Area lauded the objective of the training and thanked Gamey & Gamey Group and ADR Daily for the support.

He gave the assurance that the skills acquired would be effectively used to unite the people for rapid development of the area.

FROM TIMES REPORTER, GLEDI-GBOGAME

Pix: ADR pix 1-3/Samba 5-09-19