News

GJA extends deadline for filing nominations to August 9

July 17, 2019
0 349 Less than a minute
Mr Affail Monney,GJA President

The deadline for the filing of nominations for the 24th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Media Awards has been extended from Friday, July 26, 2019 to Friday, August 9, 2019.

A statement signed by Mr Kofi Yeboah, the General Secretary of the GJA, said submission ends at 5:00 p.m on the new date indicating that entries were opened to members of the GJA working in the print (News Agency inclusive), electronic and on-line media across the country.

It added that entries only covered works published from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 and contestants could submit entries for a maximum of two categories with not more than three published works filed for each category.

Grouped into six categories with over 50 awards up for grabs, journalists will be awarded in the areas of  news reporting, agriculture and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), investigative reporting, photojournalism, rural reporting, sports reporting, crime, court reporting,  tourism and culture among others.

Special awards including the “Best Student Journalist category”, the statement said, was to encourage student journalists to pursue professional excellence even before graduating from school.

To be held on theme “The Media’s Mandate in Fostering Sustainable Environmental Sanitation”, this year’s awards which marks 70 years of the existence of GJA is slated for November 23, 2019 at the Kempinski Hotel, Accra.

BY TIMES REPORTER

Show More

Related Articles

McDan rejects judgement debt claims

July 17, 2019

Able Export and Import Company CEO installed Abontidomhene

July 17, 2019

Clamp down on corruption: Amidu threatens to sue institutions …for non-compliance

July 17, 2019

US Ambassador confers with members of Council of State

July 17, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close