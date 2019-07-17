GJA extends deadline for filing nominations to August 9

The deadline for the filing of nominations for the 24th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Media Awards has been extended from Friday, July 26, 2019 to Friday, August 9, 2019.

A statement signed by Mr Kofi Yeboah, the General Secretary of the GJA, said submission ends at 5:00 p.m on the new date indicating that entries were opened to members of the GJA working in the print (News Agency inclusive), electronic and on-line media across the country.

It added that entries only covered works published from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 and contestants could submit entries for a maximum of two categories with not more than three published works filed for each category.

Grouped into six categories with over 50 awards up for grabs, journalists will be awarded in the areas of news reporting, agriculture and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), investigative reporting, photojournalism, rural reporting, sports reporting, crime, court reporting, tourism and culture among others.

Special awards including the “Best Student Journalist category”, the statement said, was to encourage student journalists to pursue professional excellence even before graduating from school.

To be held on theme “The Media’s Mandate in Fostering Sustainable Environmental Sanitation”, this year’s awards which marks 70 years of the existence of GJA is slated for November 23, 2019 at the Kempinski Hotel, Accra.

BY TIMES REPORTER