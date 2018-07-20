GIPC to hold second edition of Young Entrepreneurs Forum

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), will hold the second edition of the Young Entrepreneurs Forum at the Labadi Beach Hotel on 25th and 26th July, 2018.

The two-day forum is expected to bring together over 300 participants and will be on the theme, ‘Connect. Accelerate. Grow: Phase II”.

A statement from GIPC said the forum would provide a platform to continue the sensitisation process of sharing GIPC’s strategy and provisions of the GIPC Act 865, the benefits they can derive from it and create an avenue for captains of industry to interact with young entrepreneurs through building a sustained avenue for mentorship.

It will also focus on promoting dialogue between young entrepreneurs and government at the highest level to influence policy formulation while providing leadership and entrepreneurship training for young entrepreneurs.

Highlights of the event will include an exhibition and opportunity for 10 young entrepreneurs, to be selected by an in-house team at GIPC, who shall screen all applications for the pitch and select the ten best pitches.

There will also be a mentoring and Master Class session for selected 100 participants, which will be on a first come, first served basis. Topics to be discussed at the master class include: ‘Winning business and marketing plans’, ‘Understanding Ghana’s tax and incentive regime’, ‘Attracting the right finance, managing the growth process’, and ‘Developing new markets in the advent of technology’.

Some seasoned business brains to facilitate the Master Class include: Professor Bob Hinson; a lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School and the coordinator of the International MSc programme and Mr. Kwaku Ampromfi, CEO, Ampromfi Group.

In addition some key entrepreneurs will be present to mentor the youth during the mentor-house session.

By Times Reporter