‘Ginger’ show class again

‘Ginger’ is the king of the turf and I dare any horse owner who wants to challenge to stand out now, Harold Awuah Darko, the owner of the current sensational horse at the race course has declared.

This was after ‘Ginger’ a filly, outclassed all the runners on the 3rd day of Horse Owners Association (HOA) sponsored horse race meetings.

Mr Awuah Darko, a prolific polo player with a stable of many international horse breeds, is currently using ‘Ginger’ to emphatically topple the reign of General Salute, the known champion.

When the current top horses in the 3A Division came under the starter’s order, ‘Die Hard’ and ‘Who is Free’ took an early lead because of a 40-yard head start.

‘Wings’ and ‘General Salute’ remained in the middle pack while ‘Ginger’ eyed the rest from the rear guard.

At the home stretch, ‘Ginger’ shot from behind and outrun the others to the finishing post to give the bragging right to Harold Awuah Darko, who then asked for more “serious” contenders.

However, Mr R. Lutterodt, a former great jockey and trainer of ‘General Salute’ said all hope was not lost for the pride of the La People since they have a strategy up their arms to cause an upset at the next meet.

In the first race of the day, ‘Mercedes’ and ‘Sweet Morinus’, both owned by Ahmed Tijani were first and third respectively with ‘IKAIDA’, owned by Philip Teiku clinching the second spot.

The second race of the day saw “I Spirit” owned by Nii Armah Turkson, Secretary to the Board of Stewards winning with ‘King of Kings’ and ‘Ke Ete Aba’ coming second and third respectively.