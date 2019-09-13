GIMPA students urged to be ethical

President of the Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG) – Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Mr Raphael Apetorgbor, has entreated students to be ethical in all their undertakings.

He said these values were important in fighting anti-social vices such as corruption and cheating.

Mr Apetorgbor gave the advice during the orientation for GIMPA modular students in Accra.

It was aimed at introducing students to GIMPA’s services to support their educational and personal goals.

He urged the students to strive hard so posterity would praise them, adding, “As students, our responsibility is to study hard because that’s our passport to becoming productive citizens. Education is a great socioeconomic equaliser and a stepping stone to something higher and brighter.”

He further advised them to be guided by GIMPA’s motto: ‘Excellence, leadership and management’ as they seek to enhance knowledge to build the nation.

According to Mr Apetorgbor, graduate students were part of the educated Ghanaians who were expected to use their knowledge in research to contribute to national development.

“Knowledge acquisition cannot be underrated when it comes to development therefore I am glad you are here to seek more knowledge which I believe will in the end add value to your lives and also impact society positively,” he added.

He congratulated them for securing a place at GIMPA, and most importantly that they chose GIMPA for their post-graduate studies.

The Deputy Rector of GIMPA, Prof Philp Osei Duku in his address called upon the new students to be responsible, disciplined and remain fully focused on their studies.

Present at the event were the Dean of School of Public Service and Governance (SPSG), Prof Samuel Adams, Director of Academic Affairs, Mrs Gloria Appoh, Head of Department SPSG, Dr Lord Mawuko Yevugah, Senior Assistant Registrar and Mr Kwabena Amoah.

BY RAISSA SAMBOU