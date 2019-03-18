GIJ graduates 208 students

A total of 208 students, graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) in Accra on Friday with Master of Arts (MA) in various disciplines.

Their areas of study included Journalism, Public Relations, Media Management and Development Communication.

Out of the number, 93 offered MA in Public Relations, 87 in Development Communication and 20 and eight in Media Management and Journalism respectively.

The fourth congregation was on the theme, ‘Promoting development through graduate education in media and communication.’

Addressing the gathering, a former Director of GIJ, Mr Kabral Blay-Amihere advised the graduands to take advantage of the expanded media landscape saying, “Make your light shine on society to bring about development to all.”

He noted that the graduands had received the requisite training and orientation to appreciate the crucial role of knowledge in advancing development.

Mr Blay–Amihere charged the graduands to make a difference in the lives of people, their organisations and the society at large.

Prof Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, Rector of the Institute said GIJ would tighten its admission requirements to attract strong talents and produce the best of communication graduates.

He indicated that the institute plans to build a digital media hub to offer access to ultra modern technology such as digital audio-visual facilities, graphics and digital print production.

This, he said would equip students as well as outstanding professionals with exceptional skills.

Prof Kwansah–Aidoo stated that no country would be able to make progress without effective media and communication practitioners, adding, “Education in journalism and communication is crucial for shaping the socio-political, cultural and economic life of a nation.”

He urged the graduands to communicate what is true, valuable and right.

Professor Kwasi Ansu-Kyeremeh, Chairman of the GIJ Governing Council advised the graduands to be mindful of the lessons they had learnt saying, “You need to justify the huge investments in resources and sacrifice that have gone into your training.”

He urged them to prove themselves to the rest of the world as worthy intellectuals, ethical professionals and responsible communication practitioners.



