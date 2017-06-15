GIFEC Board of Trustees inaugurated

A ten member Board of Trustees for the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) has been inaugurated at a ceremony in Accra.

Members of the board are Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications, Mr Kennedy Agyapong, Chairman of Parliamentary Select Committee on Communication and MP for Assin Central, Mr Issa Yahaya, Chief Director, Ministry of Communication, Mr A. Kofi Asante, acting administrator and CEO of GIFEC and Mr Joe Anokye, acting Director General of the National Communications Authority.

The rest are Mr Ken Gomado, Finance Director, Vodafone, Mr William Tetteh, Head of Capital Project, MTN, Mr Ernest Brown, president of the Ghana Internet Services Providers Association (GISPA), Mr Emmanuel Adjei, Head of Legal, Airtel, and Ms Sylvia Owusu Ankomah, Director Regulatory – TIGO

The Board was sworn in by a High Court Judge, Justice George Boadi.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful in her inaugural speech said, GIFEC was one of the important agencies under her ministry and tasked them to live up to its mandate as established by law.

She charged them to ensure that no community was left behind in its universal access programme and urged the new board to consider new areas of Information and Communication Technologies for Development (ICT4D) like software development, projects incubation and innovation to expand the scope of the operations of GIFEC.

According to Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, the Electronic Communications Act would be reviewed very soon to reflect the new mandate of GIFEC for better service.

She called on GIFEC to collaborate with National Information Technology Agency (NITA) so as to make use of the broadband infrastructure being deployed by the agency, to extend its reach.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful who doubles as the MP for Ablekuma West in the Greater Accra Region, said she was confident the board would deliver to expectations considering its membership.

On behalf of his colleagues on the board, Mr William Tetteh thanked the minister and the President for the honour done them and pledged that they would serve diligently to better the lots of the GIFEC and electronic communication in general.