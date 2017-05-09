Gideon Quartey’s burial Sat.

Burial for the deceased Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) President, Gideon Quartey will be held on Saturday at the La Public Cemetery, family sources have confirmed.

It will be preceded by a memorial service at the forecourt of the Ghana International Trade Fair (GITF) site at La in Accra.

Quartey died on March 15 after a short illness.

Meanwhile the GBF will hold a special memorial amateur boxing show in honour of Mr. Quartey, on Friday, May 12 at the forecourt of the Ghana International Trade Fair (GITF) site where a wake will be held.

It will be attended by the big wigs of the sport, cutting across both professional and amateur ranks which he paid his due to.

The championship will bring together a large pool of amateur boxers and professionals expected to be engaged in exhibition bouts.

“We want to celebrate the man who gave his all to this sport. He financed travels for the national team on many occasions and provided a platform on which many of today’s talented boxers emerged. He did a lot so we have a lot of reasons to salute him,”

a GBF source told the Times Sports.

