GIA Complaints Bureau launched

The Ghana Insurers Association (GIA) has launched a Complaint Management and Advice Bureau (CMAB) to handle complaints from policyholders and the general public.

The objective of the CMAB, a virtual office, formed part of efforts to build a closer relationship and give more value to customers of the GIA.

Launching the Bureau, the President of GIA, Aretha Duku said the idea of the CMAB was to provide customers “some form of redress.”

“We are very mindful that the survival of any industry, amidst technological advancement, is customer centricity; and for the insurance industry, this is not a fallacy at all. Today, we have revamped and launched our CMAB to provide customers of our member companies some form of redress and advice,” the GIA president said.

Madam Duku said the need for CMAB was necessitated by a desire to ameliorate the challenges customers face in seeking redress when they felt they had not been served well.

“Aware of the growing need to educate its public on the vital role insurance plays in all facets of their lives, GIA, in coming out with the idea of CMAB, aims to ensure that the services to their customers bestows on them values that are devoid of complications and problems,” the president of GIA said.

Madam Duku explained that the CMAB would build consumer confidence as it provided opportunity for redress.

The president of GIA said apart from CMBA, her outfit had introduced security-enhanced insurance stamp last year for all insurance companies in the country.

“Today, the stamp is seen embossed on all insurance policy documents issued by both life and non-life insurance companies who are members of the GIA,” Madam Duku said.