GhLA to use digital platforms to build robust reading society

The Ghana Library Authority (GhLA) is to strengthen and explore more digital platforms to support efforts at building a robust reading society.

According to its Acting Chief Executive Officer, Mr Hayford Siaw, the Authority was poised to work with all relevant stakeholders and institutions to make information easily accessible to the public to accelerate national development.

He made the statement during a courtesy call on him by members of the Ghana Library Association (GLA) to congratulate him on his appointment as the head the GhLA.

The delegation also comprised representatives from the African Library and Information Association and Institution (AfLIA), Electronic Information for Libraries (EIFL) and the Consortium of Academic and Research Libraries in Ghana (CARLIGH).

Mr Siaw noted that an efficient and effective library system was crucial in achieving set targets under the Sustainable Development Goals particularly in the field of promoting quality education, poverty reduction and quality health.

He said the GhLA will focus on three thematic areas including building stronger partnership, use appropriate technology and sustain its programmes to “drive this new direction.”

“We want to move away from the traditional way of operating the library therefore, we are open to exploring deeper collaboration with all stakeholders to provide access to relevant lifelong resources,” he stated.

A board member of the EIFL, Dr Joel Sam agreed with the Executive Director of the GhLA on the essence of making data available and timely to building an efficient public library management system.

Dr Helena Asamoah-Hassan, the Executive Director of AFLIA, elaborated on both the local and continental projects that GhLA is benefiting from through the efforts of the IFLA and GLA and called for support from the GhLA in sustaining the partnership.

