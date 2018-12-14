GHIS to partner govt for development

The Ghana Institution of Surveyors (GHIS) has pledged to work with government to find solutions to all infrastructure-related problems in the country to save time spent in court over such matters.

Mr K. Hohoabu, national president of the institute gave the assurance in Ho on Tuesday during the re-inauguration of the Volta Region executives of the GHIS.

“As an alternative dispute resolution institution, that is one of our roles and were happy to do it in partnership with government in the national interest”, said Mr Hohoabu.

He, therefore, called on government to pass the Survey Council Bill as soon as possible to enable GHIS to regulate the practice of surveying in the country effectively.

The five-member regional executive has Mr Maxwell Lukutor, a private licensed surveyor at Sogakope as chairman, with Dr Richard Akplortsyi, a lecturer at the Ho Technical University, as the academic representative.

The secretary and treasurer are Mr Emmanuel Atitsogbui and Mr Mark Gudu respectively with Mr Shaddrak Defeammekpor organizer is.

Surveyor Hohoabu who performed the inauguration ceremony, entreated the executive to work hard to bring honour to the GHIS and enable it to serve the grassroots as well.

He reminded them of the need to have a comprehensive list of the members of institution and bring all and sundry on board to implement the objectives of the association with the highest standards of professionalism.

“Let us also collaborate with the Ho Technical University to promote our goals,” he added.

In his maiden speech as Volta Regional GHIS chairman, Mr Lukutor gave the assurance that he would work actively with the other executive members to lift high the image of the institute.

FROM ALBERTO MARIO NORETTI, HO