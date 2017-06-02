GhiPSS supports APH with GH¢ 20,000

The Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhiPSS) as part of its tenth anniversary celebration has presented a cheque for GH¢20, 000 to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital (APH).

The money is meant to support APH to construct a new laboratory to cater for patients.

Speaking at the brief presentation ceremony at the APH in Accra yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer of GhiPSS, Mr Archie Hesse said the amount was to help support the operations of the hospital.

“We are presenting this cheque to you to support the good work you are doing,” he said.

Mr Archie, who was accompanied by other staff members to do the presentation said, corporate bodies needed to support APH to cater for the patients at the hospital, and it was in that direction that GhiPSS decided to assist the hospital with financial resources.

Receiving the cheque, the Hospital Director of APH, Dr Adwoa Pinaman Appau said the money would complement monies the hospital was raising to construct a new laboratory.

Dr Appau said the hospital needed about GH¢800, 000 to finance the construction of the new laboratory and procure new laboratory equipment and had currently raised GH¢70, 000 through fund raising last month.

She said APH needed new laboratory equipment such as haematological analyser, electro convulsive therapy, anaesthetic and drug analyser, which were critical to provide better healthcare to patients which report to the hospital.

Dr Appau expressed gratitude to the management and board and staff of GhiPSS for the support and appealed to other organisations to come to the aid of APH to construct the new laboratory.

By Kingsley Asare