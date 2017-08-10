GhIE to hold conference and exhibition

The Civil Technical Division of the Ghana Institution of Engineers (GhIE) is scheduled to hold a conference and exhibition on September 14, 2017 at the premises of the Ghana Institution of Engineers, Roman Ridge, Accra.

Under the theme: “Regulating civil engineering practice for effective delivery, it is expected to draw civil engineering firms and allied firms to exhibit their state-of-the-art technology and equipment to the teeming engineers, contractors and the general public who will make it to the programme.

Commenting on the upcoming event the Chairman of the Civil Engineering Division of the Ghana Institution of Engineers, Ing. Joseph Oddei explained that, Civil infrastructure were systems that involved design, analysis, and management of infrastructure supporting human activities such as electric power, water and wastewater, oil and gas, communications, transportation, hospitals, among others.

“The infrastructure that supports these activities includes roads, dams, buildings, bridges etc. There is significant cost for implementing these infrastructures therefore, care is needed to ensure best practices in the line of civil engineering activities for safety, reliability, productivity, efficiency and economy,” he said.

Failure in ensuring these best practices he said led to unexpected disasters that include collapse of buildings, loss of human lives, traffic management challenges, early deterioration on roads, dam failures among others.

“In view of this the Civil Technical Division of GhIE, is rolling out the discussion for regulating the profession in Ghana using this mini conference. The conference will provide practitioners the opportunity to express their thoughts to aid in developing the regulations,” he said.

It is designed to bring together products of some leading civil engineering manufacturers and suppliers, insurance companies, among others, to exhibit to the practitioners and general public.

The event, which will attract Council members, Past Presidents and members of the GhIE, as well as the general public, will be attended by the Country Director of World Bank as the guest of honour for the Conference and Exhibition.