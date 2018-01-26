GHC44,000 auction proceeds for MoFA missing – Auditor-General’s report

An audit report by the Auditor General has revealed gross irregularities in the auctioning of state properties at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) and the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

According to the audit, which was for the period between 2011 and 2013, the two institutions cannot account for auctioned vehicles.

The PAC report said over GH¢44,000 of auctioned proceeds had not been collected from one Felix Aduadjoe of Shelter Mart.

The GHS had auctioned most of the vehicles to their staff without advertisement and monies realised were held by the service beyond the stipulated time.

The issue was brought before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament, Chaired by James Klutse Avedzi, for further interrogation.

Presenting the PAC’s report to the House yesterday, Mr. Avedzi, MP, Ketu North, said the auction processes were fraught with irregularities

He said the committee observed that contrary to Section 15(1) of the Financial Administration Regulation (FAR), the officials from MoFA were unable to account for the auctioned proceeds within 24 hours as required by the FAR.

“Most of the vehicles were taken out of the premises of the Ministry before payments were effected” he said and added that the act contravened Section 5.2 of the Guidelines for Disposal of Goods and Equipment by the Public Procurement Authority.

According to him, the officials from the ministry who appeared before the PAC could not tell the exact location of the vehicles at the time of the audit.

The chairman said in line with the FAR, “failure to comply with regulations on collections, accounting and disclosure of non-tax revenue including internally generated funds is a breach of financial discipline.”

The PAC report, among other irregularities said there was lack of adequate “checks and balances” within the GHS in auctioning state vehicles.

Mr. Avedzi called for the establishment of an independent body to oversee the auctioning of state properties.

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI