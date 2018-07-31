Ghana’s team to Algiers back home

The 32-member contingent that represented Ghana at the just ended Africa Youth Olympic Games in the city of Algiers, Algeria has returned home.

The team touched down on Sunday noon at the Kotoka International Airport and was met on arrival by officials of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) led by its president Ben Noonoo Mensah.

Led by the Chef de Mission, Albert Frimpong, Team Ghana won six medals at the Games.

They won three silver medals and three bronze medals in athletics, beach volley and swimming.

Swimmer and Captain of the team, Abeiku Jackson won most of the medals for Ghana after ending the competition with four including a bronze and three silver medals.

Speaking to the media on arrival, Jackson said, he was pleased with his outing at the Games and look forward to improving in upcoming competitions.

“My target is to win an Olympic medal and the Games were a stepping stone to what I wish to achieve in the near future, “he stated.

Jackson, who broke the games record in one of his heats, added that, he would improve and work on some areas he fell short, learn from other people and be the best.

“We are really proud of our achievement as every athlete at the Games did their best to ensure a successful competition, “he stressed.

Supporting his claim, swimming coach and father of Abeiku, Abbiw Jackson said the exploits has given some level of satisfaction and hope to yield the right results.

He said based on the success chalked, he was looking forward to having a good competition at the world stage in Argentina next month.

According to the Chef de Mission, Albert Frimpong, Ghana performed beyond their expectations and the athletes deserve some commendations.

The athletes, he said, did well and could have come home with more than six medals at the competition with the opportunities that came their way.

The team was made up of 22 athletes from four disciplines including beach volley, swimming, athletics and hockey. The rest of the group was made up of coaches and officials from the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).

The third African Youth Games in Algeria was held from July 17 – 28. Athletes that excelled would compete in the world championships.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE