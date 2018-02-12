Ghana/Iran trade hit $50m in 2017

The volume of trade between Iran and Ghana reached $50million last year, the Iranian Ambassador to Ghana, Dr Nosratollah Maleki disclosed on Friday.

Speaking at the commemoration of the 39th anniversary of the Islamic revolution of Iran and National Day, in Accra, he said there was the need to increase the volume this year and subsequently for the mutual benefit of both countries.

He said the principled policy of Iran was to further promote its ties with African countries and therefore his country attached great importance to its bilateral relation with Ghana.

The Revolution, led by Imam Ayatollah Seyed Ruhollah Musavi Khomeini, was an uprising against social injustice in Iran in 1978–1979. It resulted in the toppling of the then monarchy and established the country as an Islamic republic.

Recalling business deals between the two countries last year, Dr Maleki said Iran signed a $270 million credit line to Ghana while a pact was signed between Ghana and Shirin Asal Food Industry group from Iran to set up a cocoa processing company in Ghana.

In addition, he said the Hamedan Chamber of Commerce from Iran had “serious” discussions with Ghana last year on mining, value addition to natural resources and petrochemical industry.

Describing the diplomatic relations between the two countries as “excellent”, he said six rounds of a Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation had been held so far with last year’s round seeing the finalisation of several pacts in diverse fields.

He said his country continued to give scholarship to Ghanaian students, supplied more medicine and equipment to the Iran Clinic in Accra to boost health care delivery while the Agriculture and Rural Development (ARD) office was in the process of helping farmers with modern technologies.

Touching on the revolution, he said it helped Iran achieve freedom and opportunity to make valuable achievements in political, social, scientific and economic fields and to support innocent people worldwide.

His country, the Ambassador said was committed to world peace in terms of nuclear energy and the promotion of multilateral diplomacy and would continue to strengthen its ties with Ghana.

Boniface Abubakar Saddique, Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development, who led the government delegation to the ceremony, thanked Iran for its assistance in the areas of health, education and agriculture

He lauded the economic ties between the two countries and urged more Iranian companies to undertake more projects in areas including manufacturing, value addition to primary products and mechanised agriculture.

This, he said would further the government’s objective of transforming the fundamental structure of the economy towards industrialisation to create jobs and alleviate poverty.

By Jonathan Donkor

