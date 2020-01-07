Ghanaians urged to promote peace

pThe President of the Ghana Chapter of the International Scouts and Guide Fellowship (ISGF), Mr Prosper Bani, has stressed the need for Ghanaians to continue to promote peace as the country prepares for the upcoming General elections.

Addressing the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of ISGF-Ghana held in Accra on Saturday he said Ghana was a peaceful nation, adding “We the citizens, well known for our hospitality must all continue to promote peaceful coexistence as we get ready for another general election this year.”

Members of the Fellowship from across the country converged to deliberate on issues concerning the group and how ISGF-Ghana could contribute towards the promotion of peace in the country.

Mr Bani, a former Chief of Staff assured that ISGF-Ghana would contribute its quota towards a violence free election, development of the country and instil the spirit of patriotism among the citizenry.

He further expressed gratitude to members of the fellowship for their selflessness and commitment, adding that their efforts would surely pay off one day.

Mr Bani mentioned inadequate resources to run activities and the lack of interest by the public to join the fellowship as some of the major concerns.

“We are promoting a very good course so I entreat members of the public to come and join ISGF-Ghana so that together we can affect lives positively and also promote development in the country,” Mr Bani added.

On her part, the Chief Commissioner of the Ghana Girls Guide, Mrs Zakia Abdul-Wahab underscored the need for various Scouts and Guides Fellowships (SGFs) in the country to be united, since togetherness promotes success.

She advised members of SGFs across the country and beyond, to live exemplary lives to attract people to join their groups.

“Living lives worth emulation will also make people want to associate themselves with you, thereby increasing our numbers so let us do all we can to live honourable lives,” she advised.