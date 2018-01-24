Ghanaians mourn late K.B. Asante

Friends and sympathisers took turns a day after the demise of renowned Ghanaian diplomat, K.B Asante, to grieve with the family and pay their last respect to the late statesman.

The late diplomat who played various critical roles in the country’s development passed on Monday dawn, leaving behind a widow and four children.

Many, following his demise have poured out tributes, extolling his many virtues and the legacy he left as a diplomat and historian.

Tuesday morning saw many others visiting his residence to extend their sympathy to the family and to sign a book of condolence to eulogise the fallen hero.

A delegation from the Ga Mantse’s palace, led by George Tackie Abia (Nii Adama Latse II) and several other friends joined the family to mourn the late K.B Asante.

“Word’s cannot describe our grief,”one of his sons, Dr. Nii Darko K. Asante said, describing how affected the family is by the event.

Describing him as a husband, father and grandfather who through his countless works has touched the lives of many, he said though departed, would forever be remembered for his hard-built legacy and mark he made throughout his lifetime.

BY LAWRENCE MARKWEI