Ghanaians condemn xenophobic attacks in South Africa

A section of Ghanaians have condemned the xenophobic attacks on foreign African nationals in South Africa (SA), describing it as extremely unnecessary.

There has been another attack in SA on migrants from other African countries as the nation prepares to host a meeting of political and business leaders from across the continent since Sunday.

The attack reportedly spread to the central business district on Monday resulting in the destruction of more than 50 shops, vehicles and business premises mainly owned by Africans from countries in the rest of the continent such as Nigeria, Ghana, Zimbabwe and Somalia.

Ghanaians are however not condoning the news of the attack as they have expressed disappointment in the perpetrators of the heinous acts in separate interviews with the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

Mr Obed Nii Koi Djanie, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Attachment Ghana Limited (AGL) said it was inappropriate for SA nationals to behave in such a manner, especially when most of the businesses in the country were not owned by foreign African nationals.

He stated that there were several businesses in Ghana owned by South Africans who were peacefully running without suffering any intimidation from Ghanaians.

“The attacks are totally unnecessary and a shame to Africa, this is not the first time such attacks are happening and must not be encouraged at all. This is complete misplaced anger and perfect example of prejudice,” he added.

A 42-year-old driver, Mr Alhassan Bubakari stated that being in SA during such a period was tormenting, saying he once lived and worked in SA as a shop attendant but never returned when he visited home three years ago due to the trauma he went through after experiencing the 2015 xenophobic attack.

He said he managed to get a loan from a relative and added to some money he made while working in SA to buy the taxi he was currently using.

He appealed to government to as a matter of urgency put in measures to ensure Ghanaians who were in SA remained safe.

Linda Asuman, a level 300 student of the University of Ghana, Legon also condemned the attacks and called on authorities to create more jobs for the youth of Ghana so that they do not find themselves in life threatening situations in foreign lands, where they work and get paid undeserving amounts of money.

Describing the attacks as dastardly, Ms Stephanie Birikorang, CEO of Empire Clothing called for the boycotting of SA businesses in the country, adding that “we cannot patronise their businesses while they are killing our people.

“When will this stop, killing a human being is an act that must not be condoned, these are wicked people who need to be taught some lesson. I am very unhappy about this whole development, I just hope it ends and never happen again because Africa can never rise with disgraceful incidences like this,” she lamented.

BY RAISSA SAMBOU