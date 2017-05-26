Ghanaian wins grants management award

A Ghanaian Certified Grants Management Specialist (CGMS), Benjamin Kofi Quansah, has been awarded by the National Grants Management Association (NGMA), based in the US with the prestigious Newton award for his outstanding contribution and performance in the field of grants management for 2017.

Mr. Quansah was awarded by NGMA for demonstrating excellence in grants management, during the association’s annual grants training programme.

A statement copied to the Ghanaian Times. said this is the first time a Ghanaian and by far an African had been presented with the award since the association was formed in 1978.

It said other individuals were also recognised for their dedication towards achieving excellence in the areas of grants management.

The statement said NGMA is recognised throughout the grants management industry as a leader in providing tools and resources for grants professionals, to support and maintain high levels of grants management competency, and to establish standards of excellence for grants managers.

It said Mr. Quansah has executed sensitive and difficult assignments in grants policy with expertise in Federal Grants Management and USAID Rules and Regulations.

The statement said Quansah has over a decade experience in full lifecycle grants management, having managed funds provided by DFID, USAID, EU, Cordaid, OlofPalme, Oxfam Novib, and the World Bank, among others.

It said his work as a grants management specialist, included designing and implementing financial and grant management procedures and processes.

By Victor A. Buxton