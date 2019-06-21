EducationHot!

Ghanaian tourism officer graduates with Ph.D at Huazhong Univ of Science and Tech

June 21, 2019
0 331 Less than a minute
Alphonse

A Senior Tourism Officer at the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Alphonse Kumaza, yesterday graduated with Doctors of Philosophy Degree (Ph.D) from the Huazhong University of Science and Technology (HUST), in China.

He majored in Business Administration with specialisation in Managerial Economics and Enterprise Strategic Management.

Dr Kumaza enrolled into HUST, one of the top seven universities in China, in September 2015 and has published six academic papers from a single doctoral thesis, spending three years for the coursework and research, and one year for the academic paper publications.

It was under the Ghana-Sino Bilateral Educational Programme for government officials to pursue higher studies in China.

His research interests are in Corporate Social Responsibility, Corporate Governance, Governance and policy, Environmental Sustainability, Sustainable Development and Economic Development.

He told Ghanaian Times in a WhatsApp conversation that attaining Ph.D in China, especially “In my school, can be frustrating and daunting because of the rigid requirements one has to surmount. China is, therefore, a serious academic hub and not just only international business marketplace where everyone, from America to Zimbabwe (A-Z), shops.”

Dr Kumaza thanked the government of Ghana and China for the opportunity offered him to undergo his Ph.D programme and promised to return home to continue to contribute to national development.

Tags
Show More

Related Articles

BOST works to retrieve abandoned pipelines from US

June 21, 2019

﻿10 best-performing districts scored above 97 per cent in BECE Pass Rate–Report

June 21, 2019

UEW dismisses visiting lecturer for disparaging comments

June 21, 2019

‘Success of Ghana Beyond Aid depends on enhanced revenue mobilisation’

June 21, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close