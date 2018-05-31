‘Ghanaian players technically gifted’

Former Italy international, Guisseppe Manari has described Ghana as a sanctuary for ripe soccer talents capable of playing top level football in Europe.

Manari who was in the country as one of the guest football scouts for the “Heritage Securities U-20 Football Championship” organised by Soccertime Africa at the St Thomas Aquinas Senior High School Park at Cantonments last week, said, Ghanaian players are technically and naturally gifted and with the right technique and a little polishing, they can become big stars in future.

The FC Lugano of Switzerland scout who was in the company of Julian Ferling, a Soccertime Africa partner for Europe and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said he was overly impressed with the talent in Ghana and would like to come back to have a second look at the young players.

“With the little, I have seen here, I am definitely coming back and would bring along other scouts during my next visit to also have a look at the talents in Ghana.”

Managing partner at Soccertime Africa, Mr Edem Kofi Ansah said his outfit was passionate about unearthing talents that will take Ghana football to a new level.

“To us at Soccertime Africa, football means more than just a game. We believe in creating sports careers which is a vital tool for social change, a key element in the fight against unemployment and poverty on the continent.

The tournament brought together youth teams like Cedar Stars, Liberty Professionals Under-20, Still Believe FC, Accra Youth FC, Augsburg FC, Spartans FC, Unique FC, Sporting Life FC among others.

By Raymond Ackumey