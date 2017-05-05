‘Ghana won’t compromise quality of air navigation services’

In as much as Ghana strives to become the aviation hub in the West Africa sub region, quality of air navigation equipment and services will not be compromised, the Aviation Minister, Madam Cecilia Dapaah, has said.

Though the aerospace of Ghana, in the view of the minister, is one of the best in the world, air connectivity to other countries on the continent is poorly developed and needed to be addressed.

She was speaking during a courtesy call on her by the Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, Maria Jesus Alonso, to discuss available businesses in the air transport sector which could be of mutual benefit to both countries.

Madam Jesus Alonso was there to court the Aviation Minister to purchase aviation navigation equipment from her country as government seeks to expand the aviation scope in the country.

Government, Ms Dapaah said, had no problem sourcing such equipment from Spanish firms provided there was value for money but “more importantly we want the companies to train Ghanaians to maintain this equipment instead of flying in experts to fix minor challenges at huge costs, when there is a breakdown.”

“If the airline companies are not happy with the quality of equipment and services of the country, the dangers are that, they would divert all routes to other countries and we cannot afford that,” she said.

The minister said government would develop the aviation industry in the country to boost the economy and to complement the efforts of other transportation modes of the economy.

“The aerospace of Ghana is touted to be one of the best in Africa; we compete favourably with the world and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) is proud of us, and that the government will do more to derive more benefits from the aviation industry, ” she stated.

Ms Dapaah said the industry will undergo major transformation to create jobs for the teeming unemployed graduates including positioning the Tamale Airport to serve the Sahelian countries and intercity flights instead of the duopoly Accra and Kumasi enjoy on the aviation front.

She commended the ambassador for the good services which Spain has been rendering to Ghana in the aviation and air transport sector over the years.

On her part, Madam Maria Alonso said, Spain would continue to partner the country to deliver quality services not only in aviation, but in other areas when the need arises.

“When the request is made by Ghana, our companies are ever ready to offer the best of services to the country,” she said.

By Julius Yao Petetsi