Ghana women must ignore ethnocentric comments – GPCC

THE Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has asked Ghanaian women to disregard recent ethnocentric comments made by some pastors in the country, specifically against Ashanti, Fanti and Ewe women.

“Any such unsavory statements should not be worth our discussion or time because the Ghanaian woman remains a force to reckon with in the society and deserves our commendation,” it said.

A statement issued in Accra, yesterday and signed by Rev Emmanuel T Barrigah, GPCC General Secretary, urged all women, especially, those of the aforementioned tribes not to be deterred by such “unguarded statements from whatever source”.

The statement acknowledged the support women offered to their husbands and families to attain greater heights in their endeavours and asked them not to “be bothered by any reckless statement from anyone be it a clergy, a politician or a traditional leader”.

“May we remind all Ghanaians that, we are one nation and one people with one destiny, and that there should be no place for tribal utterances that can fuel division among us,” the statement stated.

The statement came on the heels of recent comments made by Prophet Badu Kobi, head of the Glorious Wave International Church, about temperaments of Ashanti, Fanti and Ewe women in marriage.

The unprintable comments went viral on social media, resulting in

public flak against the pastor.

Irked by the comments which they claimed were denigrating, a group of women last Sunday staged a demonstration dubbed ‘1000 women march’ at the church premises at Sakumono, in the Tema West Municipality, to register their displeasure and call on the prophet to apologise.

The police administration is currently investigating the alleged assault of a journalist with the Daily Graphic, Dela Russel Ocloo, by some church members and the police personnel while she was covering the aftermath of the demonstration.

