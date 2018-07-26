Ghana wins 3 medals at AYG

Team Ghana won three medals at this year’s Africa Youth Games, held in Algiers, Algeria.

Ghana won two silver medals and a bronze medal in beach volleyball and swimming respectively.

The Youth Games which was staged in Algiers, saw Ghana’s beach volleyball team, despite failing to beat their Mozambican counterparts in the finals emerge with glamorous silver medal as well booking a spot the 2018 Youth Olympic Games to be hosted in Argentina.

Ghana’s best athlete in the pool, Abeiku Jackson continued his remarkable progress as a youngster with bronze medal in the 100 metres butterfly with a time of 55.5 seconds and 50 meters free style.

Ghana’s female hockey team could not secure a ticket to the Youth Olympic Games having suffered a 5-2 defeat at the hands of South African in their fourth game in this year’s games.

Ghana competed in three disciplines which include Beach Volleyball, Hockey and Swimming at this year’s Youth Games which happens to be the third edition.

Meanwhile, Africa would also be awarded the 2022 Youth Olympic Games with the likes of Botswana, Nigeria, Senegal, Tunisia and Ghana expected to bid to host the first Olympics of any kind on the African continent. –GNA