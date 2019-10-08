Ghana will be too small to contain both of us – Obinim warns Obofour

‘Angel’ Daniel Obinim has sent a word of caution to Obofour indicating that Ghana will not be able to contain both of them if he fails to stop peddling falsehood about him.

According to him, Obofour has been peddling all manner of falsehood against him; something he hates because he is respected.

He mentioned that Obofour claims he has “stolen” six of his workers from his Television station; a move he claims to be false because only two people work at his television station.

Obinim who made this known through a video mentioned that if Obofour does not apologize to him, he will deal very well with him.

He said he would have rained curses and insults on Obofour if he was not spoken to by some revered Men of God.

Source: Mynewsgh.com