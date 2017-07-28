Ghana, Togo sign 3 bilateral agreement in Accra

Ghana and the Republic of Togo at the end of their Joint Permanent Commission for Cooperation (JPCC), yesterday signed three bilateral agreements on security and protections in Accra.

They are Bilateral Agreement on the Operations and Management of the joint Border Post at Akanu-Noepe and Management and Operating Procedure Manuel for the Akanu-Noepe Joint Border Post between them.

The other is Memorandum of Understanding between Ministry of National Security of Ghana and the Ministry of Security and Civilian Protection, of Togo.

Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and Albert Kan-Dapaah, Minister of National Security, signed the agreement for Ghana.

The Togolese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and African Integration, Professor Robert Dussey and Minister of Security and Civilian Protection, Cilinel Damehene Yark, appended their signatures for their country.

The two countries re-affirmed their commitment to open the border posts at Aflao and Kodjoviakope for 24 hours before the end of the year.

Ms Botchwey said the agreed minutes of the fourth session of the JPCC would “mark a defining moment in our bilateral relations.”

“I am confident that the contents of these minutes , when fully implemented will serve to reflect , not only the warmth of our relationship, but also go a long way to assist in energising the various stakeholders of our two sides in working towards strengthening our bilateral relations for many years,” Ghana’s Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration minister added.

Ms Botchway proposed the establishment of a technical committee to follow up in the completion of the Sogakope-Lome Drinking Water Supply Project; Multipurpose Dam Construction Project at Juale; the Joint Border Post at Noepe; the Joint Transport Infrastructure Projects and the Demarcation of Maritime Borders.

Prof. Dussey, for his part said Togo was committed to cooperation for mutual understanding between the two countries to help reinforce stability and peaceful cohabitation.

He said regular contacts between the security services of both countries helped to control cross-border and maritime crime.

Present at the signing were Joseph Kofi Addah, Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation, Henry Quartey, Deputy Minister of the Interior, Vincent Odotei Sowah, Deputy Minister of Communications and Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu, Deputy Minister of Health.

Picture Ms Botchway exchanging the agreements with her Togolese counterpart