Ghana to produce organic fertiliser

Green-ef Eco-Business Village in partnership with the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research – Savanna Agricultural Research Institute (CSIR-SARI) has established a laboratory at Nyankpala, near Tamale, to produce organic fertiliser for improved agricultural productivity.

In particular, the laboratory will produce the fertiliser to serve farmers in the Savanna Accelerated Development Authority zone.

Organic fertilisers are used as a source of nutrients for plants and for improving the fertility of the land. It increases yields, make healthier crops and improve soil structure and porosity. It also makes long-term use of farmland possible.

Organic fertiliser re-extracts the raw materials from waste (recycling) and in addition to macro and micro nutrients, it also contains organic material.

Sachibu Mohammed, Chief Executive Officer of Green-ef Eco-Business Village, who broke the news, said the establishment of the laboratory leading to production of organic fertiliser at Nyankpala would ensure a reduction in the price of organic fertiliser in the SADA zone.

According to a GNA report, Mr. Sachibu made the announcement at a stakeholders meeting in Tamale on innoculants and other agro-input supply in northern Ghana organised by Green-ef Eco-Business Village.

The meeting, attended by stakeholders in the agricultural sector drawn from Northern, Upper East and Upper West, Brong-Ahafo and Volta regions, was to build partnerships for accurate and reliable market information for efficient and affordable agro-input distribution and supply.

It was also to identify and discuss market opportunities, challenges and proposed solutions for sustainable agro-input supply in the northern part of the country.

Mr. Sachibu said the production of organic fertiliser at Nyankpala was expected to positively impact the prices of farm produce and incomes of farmers in the SADA zone since the product was expected to cost lower than those imported into the country.

Reverend Dr Benjamin Ahiabor, a research scientist at CSIR-SARI assured that the laboratory would produce organic fertiliser that would increase the yield of legumes.

All fertilisers used in Ghana are imported, according to a Food and Agriculture Organisation report.