Ghana to present SDG VNR to UN July 17

Ghana is set to present its first Voluntary National Review (VNR) report of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS) at the 2019 High Level Political Forum (HLPF) at the United Nations (UN) on July 17.

The forum, under the auspices of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) is on the theme “Empowering people and ensuring inclusiveness and equality.”

It would afford the country the opportunity to take stock of the progress of implementation of the 2030 agenda, share experiences and also learn from other member states, with the view of accelerating the implementation of the SDGs.

The 2030 agenda for the SDGs encourage member states, both developed and developing to conduct regular and inclusive reviews of progress at the national and sub-national levels, which are country led and country driven.

These national reviews, according to a press statement copied to the Ghanaian Times yesterday by the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), form the basis for the regular assessment of progress by member countries at the high level political platform.

According to the statement, Ghana’s VNR process was coordinated by the SDGs implementation Coordinating Committee (ICC), under the supervision of the high level ministerial committee on the SDGs.

It mentioned that Ghana, as part of its participation in the 2019 HLPF, would host a side event on July 10 at the UN, which would have representatives from the traditional authority, civil society and the private sector, to make statements about how they have contributed towards the realisation of the goals.

“The governments of Norway and Rwanda would be co-hosts of Ghana’s side event,” it added.

The statement further revealed that Ghana would also mount an exhibition during the programme on the theme ‘A people Centred Agenda: A catalyst for Sustainable Development.’

