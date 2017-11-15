Ghana to increase power supply to Burkina Faso

Ghana will from next year increase power supply to Burkina Faso, from 9.2 megawatts to 100 megawatts, the Minister of Energy, Mr. Boakye Agyarko, has announced.

He said the installation of transmission cables, transformers and sub-stations at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region, to transmit 50 megawatts of power to Burkina Faso, was scheduled for completion later this year, but failed due to challenges, adding that it would materialise next year.

Mr. Agyarko made these known when the Minister of Energy, Mines and Quarries of Burkina Faso, Professor Alfa Oumar Dissa, paid a courtesy call on him.

Mr Agyarko indicated transmission of 50 megawatts power from Aboadze in the Western Region through Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, to Bolgatanga, would commence after the first phase of the project was completed.

He said the move by the government would help improve revenue generation from the energy sector as well as utilise the country’s thermal plants.

“We agreed to the purchase demand by Burkina Faso because currently supply in Ghana far exceeds the demand. We have a generating capacity of 2700 megawatts, but demand is currently at 1,900 megawatts. When we sell the excess, we will make more revenue as well as cover the cost of some of the thermal plant, which we are paying for, but are still not operational,” he stated.

The minister noted that government of Ghana and that of Burkina Faso were discussing plans to construct a pipeline from Ghana to Burkina Faso to enable transportation of finished petroleum products.

Mr. Agyarko lauded the Burkina Faso government for working towards establishing a new dam for power generation and irrigation, and to end the perennial flooding in the northern regions of Ghana due to spillage of the Bugre Dam.

Professor Dissa said the decision to purchase power from Ghana was a strategic move, which was in line with efforts to improve the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) regional market for energy, and improve trade.

He explained that the purchase reflected best international power transmission practice that was cost efficient.

Prof Dissa reiterated the Burkinabe government’s commitment to deepen bilateral relations with Ghana for improved trade and economic benefits.

By Claude Nyarko Adams