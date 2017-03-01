Ghana to host Lions Clubs Int’l

Ghana has been selected to host the centennial convention for Multiple Districts 403 of the Lions Clubs International (LCI), which will be celebrated on the theme,“The more we care, the better we live”.

Mrs. Gloria Esi Lassey, a past District Governor of the club, said this at a press conference in Accra last Monday, to launch the event.

As part of the event, all members of the club around the world were working vigorously together to strengthen their communities through dedicated service.

Mrs. Lassey explained that LCI aimed at empowering volunteers to serve their communities, meeting humanitarian needs, encouraging peace and promoting international understanding.

According to Mrs. Lassey, LCI had embarked on various humanitarian projects in the country, including providing disaster relief items, building or refurbishing school buildings, libraries, hospitals, wards and the provision of potable drinking water.

Mrs. Lassey said that LCI was also responsible for the construction of the Tema General Hospital Eye Centre and the Hearing and Assessment Centre of the Cape Coast School for the Deaf.

He said the LCI Foundation is a service based organisation, established to assist its members with global and large-scale local humanitarian projects to meet the needs of their local and global communities.

Mrs. Lassey mentioned that, activities lined up for the event, include a parade of all delegates, who have been drawn from different countries all over the world, workshops, seminars, training for Lion officers and the election of new leaders for the districts.

Mrs. Lassey called on interested members of the public to join the Lions clubs “ so that together, we can develop Ghana and the world at large, to make it a better place”.

Broadening its role in the international understanding, the association was one of the first NGO, invited to assist in the drafting of the United Nations (UN) Charter in 1945 and has supported the UN ever since.

Lions clubs has over the centuries worked hard to improve their communities through various high impact projects.

By Raissa Sambou