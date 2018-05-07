Ghana to host 12th Routes Africa Conference

Ghana’s quest to become the aviation hub in the sub-region has received a major boost as the country is set to host the 12th Routes Africa Conference scheduled to take place from July 16-18, 2018, in Accra.

The Routes Africa conference and exhibition, the longest standing aviation forum, will see representatives of over 40 airlines, 50 airports, 15 tourism authorities and 20 top-level speakers will come together in Accra, to discuss air services to and from Africa.

The event which would be hosted by the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) would provide the platform for industry players across the continent to meet and discuss issues concerning the aviation sector with Ghana set to make tremendous strides in the industry after the conference.

The Minister for Aviation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah speaking at the launch in Accra on Friday said, Ghana would use the opportunity to showcase itself on the world map and the forum, which is an assembly of industry experts and leaders, would further boost the image of the country.

According to the Minister, Ghana had made strides in the industry and the Route Africa conference demonstrates the confidence reposed in Ghana’s aviation coupled with government’s determination to make Ghana an Aviation Hub in the Sub region.

“Route Africa recognises the importance of enhancing intra-Africa air connectivity to stimulate economic development across the region,” she stated.

By uniting the region’s key decision making institutions and stakeholders, she said, Routes Africa provides an effective platform for decision makers to update their industry knowledge, discuss potential and existing air services and network with industry influencers.

“Ghana’s aviation industry stands as one of the fastest growing and perhaps the most competitive in the region. Air Traffic trends over the past few years attest to this fact,” she stated.

The Minister stressed that, the government was determined to ensure that the necessary facilities and infrastructure were in place to match the increased growth in air traffic.

“The completion of the new Terminal Three designed to accommodate five million passengers a year and to process 1,200 passengers in an hour speaks volume of government’s determination to improve services in the sector,” she explained.

The government she said was focused on ensuring that the aviation industry was positioned strategically amongst its competitors in the sub-region and beyond.

Dekyem Attafuah, Managing Director at GACL, reiterated that, hosting the event would present Ghana with another unique opportunity to showcase the potential of Ghana’s aviation industry and signal to aviation stakeholders, that the Kotoka International Airport is indeed the port of choice for safe, fast and efficient facilitation of passengers, aircraft and cargo.

“We look forward to attracting more airlines and other aviation-related businesses as a result of hosting the Conference,” he stated.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE