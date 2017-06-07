Ghana to export water to Togo

Ghana will extend potable water from the Lower Volta Basin to neighbouring Togo by the end of this year, the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, has said.

He said that the Lome-Sogakope Water Project which will benefit Ghana immensely in foreign exchange will serve the communities along the Lower Volta area as well.

The project involves treating the water at Sogakope before piping it to Togo.

Dr Letsa disclosed these at the Ho Residency last week when a delegation of chiefs and elders from the Some Traditional Area called on him to pledge their support for him in his duties.

According to him, the Togolese authorities initially requested for the water in its raw state, “but we decided to treat it and add value to it before exporting to them”.

Dr Letsa stated that the ruling NPP found it worthwhile to continue the project which was initiated by the previous NDC administration.

Apart from that project, Dr Letsa said that government had secured funds for another water project at Adina and the surrounding communities.

He said that the project would include either the sinking of deep boreholes or the erection of overhead tanks.

In response, Torgbi Adama III, Makorsor of Some, said that the availability of potable water in the area would definitely boost various business activities and create jobs for the youth.

From Alberto Mario Noretti, Ho