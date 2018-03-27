Ghana tennis greats honour trainer

EX-TENNIS stars Frank Ofori and Roger Crawford in collaboration with the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) last Saturday honoured their long-time manager and trainer Kobby Owusu Afriyie.

At a colourful ceremony held at the Coconut Groove Hotel in Accra, the former Stars were joined by family, friends, GTF members including executives, coaches and players and members of the Kaneshie Tennis Club (KALATEC).

Roger Crawford was full of praise for Mr. Afriyie, reminiscing how he considered him as an Idol in his formative years as a tennis player and all the help he received from him.

He said Mr. Afriyie had been there for him throughout his career, the financial and social support he received from him as well as the encouragement throughout.

He mentioned how he helped him gain admission into College in the States and the continuous support afterwards, concluding that Mr Afriyie will always be a father figure in his life.

Ofori, main architect of the gesture, referred to Mr Afriyie as his “father.”

He recounted how Mr. Afriyie picked him up as a young boy from nowhere bought him shoes, rackets and ensured he became a tennis great in the country.

He said Mr. Afriyie ensured himself and his mates got tickets to travel for major tennis tournaments with many of them seeking greener pastures overseas later on.

He described him as one of the pioneers of Ghana Tennis who did everything for the sport in his heyday.

He used the opportunity to call for unity in the Tennis family, rallying all players in the sector to come together and champion a common cause as the sport was on its knees in the country.

Glowing appreciation messages were also received from family, friends, ex-tennis stars he nurtured, KALATEC and the tennis fraternity.

On his part, a visibly surprised Afriyie, who was kept in the dark about the ceremony, expressed Joy at the gesture extended to him by the ex-tennis nationals.

He said he was humbled the kids he natured have remembered him while he is still alive.

Mr Afriyie, however, passionately appealed to government that in the process of renovating the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex, the second court at the edifice must be maintained.