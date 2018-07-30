Ghana, State of Nevada sign MoU

Government and the State of Nevada in the United States have signed a Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) aimed at establishing trade and investments ties in the areas of mining, agriculture, renewable energy, and tourism.

The MoU is expected to pave the way for further discussions and signing of deals that would cement a permanent relationship between Ghana and Nevada.

The Governor of Nevada, Brian Sandoval, last Friday, had a closed-door meeting at the Jubilee House with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the new relationship and the areas of investments.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Governor Sandoval said his state was ready to collaborate with the Ghanaian government to create opportunities to the benefits of their people.

He said Nevada, the first trade mission from a state in the United States to visit Ghana, had vast experience in the areas the MoU had been signed, and expressed their readiness to assist Ghana to develop those areas.

On education, the US governor said Ghana and Nevada had agreed on exchange programmes to benefit university students from both sides.

Governor Sandoval said his team had fruitful discussions with their Ghanaian counterparts and was optimistic that the follow up meetings would be beneficial to both parties.

BY YAW KYEI