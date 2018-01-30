Ghana Shippers Authority assures stakeholders of collaboration

The Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA) says it will work collaboratively with the Ghana Union of Traders Associations (GUTA) and other stakeholders within the shipping industry, and champion interventions that would inure to their mutual benefit.

Madam Benonita Bismarck, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GSA, said this in Accra when members of the National Executive of GUTA paid a working visit to the Ghana Shippers Authority.

The meeting is intended to introduce the new Executive of GUTA to the new CEO of the Authority and enhance the cordial working relations that existed between them.

Madam Bismarck congratulated the new Executive of GUTA and asked for God’s guidance to ensure a successful tenure.

The CEO of the GSA said she had tracked issues affecting GUTA for many years even before her appointment, and cited the association’s protest over foreigners engaging in retail business in Ghana, which was reserved for only Ghanaians.

Madam Bismarck said: “There is the need for further collaboration between us and we appreciate the support we have received from you over the years, and some of your members are on our shipping committees.

“We’ll work with you and we don’t want it in a confrontational manner because it does not help anybody, but let’s dialogue and work together for the collective objective of the Ghanaian to be realised,” she said.

Madam Bismarck said, this year, the Authority would engage with its stakeholders to explain issues pertaining to its operations and listen to their concerns in order to better their lot.

She said the Authority would channel the grievances expressed by GUTA to the appropriate quarters for redress, saying, “We do appreciate the concerns you have raised and we’re not going to sweep it under the carpet, and we have taken introspection and something would be done about it”.

Dr Joseph Obeng, the National President of GUTA, said the association was a major stakeholder in the trading community and had cordial relation with the GSA over the years.

He assured the Association’s unflinching support and co-operation to the new CEO, saying, “We’re going to trust you and we seek that you also trust us because when trust is established all the other things will follow”.

Dr Obeng said there was the need for continuous dialogue and stakeholder engagements so that together, they could promote an agenda that would be mutually beneficial. GNA