Ghana set for maiden Muay Thai kickboxing championship

All is set for the maiden international Muay Thai Kick Boxing championship to be staged at the Bukom Boxing Arena today.

The Ghanaian kick boxers have geared up to make the nation proud when they come face to face with some of the best fighters across the globe.

The event, according to organisers, led by the president of the Pro Fighting Factory (PFF), Lawrence Nyanyo Nmai, was intended to be a major stepping stone in their quest to promote and boost Muay Thai kickboxing and other martial arts in Ghana.

Mr Nmai who is also a kickboxing world champion said, the event will create a platform for fighters to prove their worth.

He was optimistic that the Ghanaian fighters would put up impressive displays against their opponents in order to boost the interest of the sport.

He asked Ghanaians to troop to the venue to support the fighters as they lift high the flag of the country.

That, he said, would motivate the fighters to give out their best for the country.

“More of such fights would be organised occasionally to give our fighters the right challenge as they head towards becoming world champions, “he stressed.

The PFF was founded 12 years ago by Mr Nmai to help young local fighters make a living for themselves and in the process project the nation’s image through sports.

Tonight’s event would host male and female fighters from the Philippines, Thailand, India, Switzerland, Italy and Nigeria with Pro Fighting Factory titles up for grabs.

They would come against a Ghanaian contingent that include Jonathan Euro, Francis Dodoo, Stephen Bruce, Isaac Commey, Isaac Aikins, Stephen Abbey and Samuel Plange

In the female fights, Gladys Dede Anang (Ghana) will fight Eranda Ireni (Switzerland). Dolphina Walter Tony (Malaysia) and Natacha De Almeida (Switzerland/Ghana) would also battle it out for glory.

