Ghana, Russia vow to deepen relations

Ghana has renewed commitment to deepen its bilateral relations with Russia, to build on the gains achieved over their 60 years of diplomatic relations.

A Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Charles Owiredu, said this on Monday to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Ghana and Russia diplomatic relations at a ceremony held in Accra.

He commended Russia for its expansion of the scholarship scheme that had enabled some Ghanaians to take up studies in science and technology programmes in Russian tertiary institutions.

Mr Owiredu urged Russian businesses to take advantage of the government’s laudable business initiatives to support Ghana’s economic development and job creation agenda.

The event was to reflect on the successes chalked as a result of the cooperation over the years and share development experiences that could support the economic and social advancement of the two countries.

It was also to further deepen bilateral relations and provide the platform for government businesses from the two countries to identify new areas of partnership for the good of Ghana and Russia.

It was attended by senior government officials including the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Charles Owiredu, who led the delegation, Minister of National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah, Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Deputy Minister of Interior, Henry Quartey as well as members of the Russian community in Ghana, led by Ambassador Dmitry Suslov.

Ambassador Suslov noted that there was a steady growth of the Ghanaians’ interest in Russia and the Russians’ in Ghana, highlighting the capabilities and potential of the two countries.

He said Ghana was attractive to Russia for partnerships due to its stable democracy, sustainable increase in its macroeconomic performance, advanced business infrastructure as well as the hospitality of the people.

The Ambassador said Russia, in turn, was open for Ghanaian businesses and ready for more intensive political dialogue on all topical international issues.

Dr Lawrence Awuku-Boateng, President, Ghana Russia Business Development Council, said his outfit has facilitated the signing of agreement between the Ministry of Education and GAZ Group of Russia to procure 500 buses for some schools.

Some projects including the purchase of 500 pick-up vehicles for the Ministry, expansion of scholarship and the acquisition of flying surveillance helicopters for the Ghana Police Service were underway through the efforts of the Council.

He said the Russian government was focused on assisting Russian companies through the Russian Export Centre with some financial support to establish businesses in Ghana.

