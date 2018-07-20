Ghana ready to host Africa … Ghana Arm wrestling chief

Ghana Arm wrestling Federation (GAF) president, Charles Osei Asibey says Ghana was ready to host the rest of Africa in the 9th edition of the continental fiesta.

Ghana will host the rest of the continent from July 26-29 at the DG Hathiramani Hall at the Accra Stadium, and according to Osei Asibey, Ghana’s representatives-Golden Arms are ready for the task ahead.

He told twellium.com that support from sports loving companies like Twellium Industries Limited, producers of Go On Energy Drink, Kofikrom Pharmacy, Erata Hotel, TT Brothers (Uncle T Malt), among others have partnered the federation to stage a successful tournament.

The Ghana Arm wrestling boss noted that “We are almost there in terms of preparations due to some financial constraints. We are calling on other companies to rally behind us to make the tournament great.

“In terms of training, I can confidently say we are there, we are pushing harder by the day just to ensure we fly the flag of Ghana very high. We are ready to prove a point.”

Over hundred participants from close to 20 countries across the continent are expected in the country for the championship.

Go On Energy Drink is one of the key sponsors of the competition that is expected to provide a big platform for the Ghanaian athletes to prove that Ghana was of age.

Meanwhile, members of the Arm wrestling Federation of Africa (AFA) would converge in Accra for their annual congress on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at the Kama Conference Centre.

The congress forms part of activities lined up for the upcoming Africa Arm wrestling Championship to be held at the DG Hathramani Hall at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Countries that have confirmed their participation include Benin, Cameroon, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Seychelles, Mauritius, Morocco, Mali, Nigeria, Togo, Madagascar, Uganda and host country Ghana.

The congress will be witnessed by the Secretary General of the World Arm wrestling Federation (WAF), Mircea Simionescu – Simicel.

The WAF scribe would be in town on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 to prepare for the biggest arm wrestling event in Ghana and Africa as a whole.

President of the Africa Armwrestling Federation and other top officials are expected to arrive between July 20 and 25, 2018.

