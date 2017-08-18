Ghana Post chases out encroachers on its lands

The Ghana Post Company (GPC) is to embark on an aggressive land retrieval exercise to rid its lands of encroachers across the country.

According to the company, it is in the process of acquiring titles to its lands as they were only issued with certificates of ownership in the past.

Some of the properties, the company said are not in its name hence the need to facilitate registration processes to make the properties theirs as required by law.

The acting Managing Director of the company, James Kofi gave the hint in Accra yesterday when he led a team from the GPC to appear before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee on the Auditor-General’s report on Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for the year ended December 31, 2015.

Mr Kofi said his outfit, for example, was just waiting on the Accra Metropolitan Assembly to give it a date to embark on a planned eviction exercise to eject squatters on its land at Bubuashie in Accra.

“We have the blessing of Otumfuor Osei Tutu [the Asantehene] to begin evicting people who are illegally occupying our land at Dikyemso in Kumasi,” he stated.

He admitted that some private citizens possess ownership to some of the lands in question but said the company will “chase” the holders of such land registration documents to ensure that the lands are returned to the company.

Apart from plans to retrieve the lands, Mr Kofi said the GPC would institute measures to protect the lands from future encroachments when it succeeds in its quest to retrieve them.

On what is being done to make the company competitive in a world where technology is gradually pushing postal services out of business, Mr Kofi said the company was embarking on a business development plan over the next four years which targets annual growth of 20 per cent from 2018.

He said the company, in the past, had not been managed well leading to the closure of many branches with over 100 more of them not being able to generate enough income to meet their operational cost.

He said with the programmes being put in place, “you will see fruits of improvement from next year,” adding that “we are sure of paying dividend to government in 2020.”

Mr James Kofi said the company would leverage on its assets to revamp and take advantage of technology.

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI