Ghana, Nigeria clash in Indece MMA tourney

As part of efforts to develop mixed martial arts in Ghana, the Ghana Mixed Martial Arts Association (GMMA) has launched the ‘Battle of Warriors’ championship to be staged in Ghana.

The event will see Ghana come face to face with it sporting rivals, Nigeria in what is to be used to commemorate Ghana’s 60th Independence anniversary on March 6.

It will be held at the Accra Sports Stadium with four bouts to be featured.

Launching the event, the President of the GMMA, Jeffery Taylor said the championship was meant to popularise the sport in the country.

“It’s a promotional bout. MMA is a fast growing sport in the world. This is the first time we will be having an international bout in Ghana since the inauguration of the association,” he said.

He added, “Our short term goal is to bring in Nigerian fighters to face their Ghanaian counter parts and involve the media. We will want to expand the sport to Kumasi and Takoradi. We want to go all over the country.

He sought to dispel the notion that mixed martial art is a dangerous sport, saying, “it is not dangerous than any of the other sports. There are rules that govern it so fighters don’t just come to kick themselves around.”

A Nigerian fighter, Nwonye Nnaemeka said he was confident about beating his Ghanaian opponent.

“I want to be victorious. I can’t come this far and lose. I have been in the sport since 2012. Meeting a tougher opponent enables me to become better. The game is never a do or dies affair.

Nigerian Coach, Nwobodo Ikechukwu thanked Ghanaians for the opportunity to fight in Ghana, saying, “We got the invite early. We’re ready for it. We’re going all out. We’re going to win all four medals. We’re calling on the Nigerian community to come all out and support us.”