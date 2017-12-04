Ghana, Nigeria clash …Binatone Unity Cup

The age-old rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria will be rekindled at the Lagos State Stadium, Agege, on Saturday December 9 when the two nations clash in the return leg encounter of the Binatone International Unity Skate Soccer Cup.

Ghana’s Rolling Rockets exhibited an outstanding performance to beat their Nigerian Kano Pillars counterparts 3-2 on a spectacular afternoon to win the first ever International Unity Skate Soccer Cup. There is a lot to expect in the return match.

Indeed, the game promises to be exciting and intriguing as it would further display to the public, viewers and supporters the thrill the game brings as these physically challenged players look poised to demonstrate their incredible skills, talents and dexterity using homemade skateboards on the field.

The first official match between the Accra Giants and the Ashanti Warriors at the La Pleasure Beach in January this year saw the Warriors upstage the Giants to pick up the trophy. The second was the first international friendly match between Ghana and Nigeria.

Again, in their third game, the Rolling Rockets white-washed neighbours Togo 5-0 to lift the 2017 Binatone IFSS Unity Cup.

These games showed to the world the potential of the players and skate soccer as a sport. It had an international coverage and featured on an international news network (CNN) as an item on their acclaimed programme “Inside Africa.”

The Ghana-Nigeria return game is being organised by the International Federation of Skate Soccer (IFSS) – an NGO committed to the development of the physically-challenged members of the society (particularly polio victims) with support from headline sponsor – Binatone.