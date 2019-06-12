Ghana National College holds lectures in memory of founders

Ghana National College (GNC) held its fifth Nkrumah-Plange-Mensah-Kane-Nelson-Sackeyfio (NPMNS) appreciation lectures in Accra, on Friday.

The annual lecture, which is organised by the old students association of the school, seeks to honour the memory of the college’s founder, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah and four other foundation teachers of the college.

This year’s event was on the theme, ‘Delivering Quality Education for Transformational Leadership’.

Speaking on the theme, Mr John Emmanuel Donkor, founder of Jayee University College (JUC), said that the education system in the country had over the years ignored the massive growth of information communication and technology (ICT) and cognitive science.

This, he noted, had created a mismatch between what was being taught and the happenings in the global market.

Mr Donkor called for a ‘fundamental re-thinking and radical redesign’ of the curriculum and the provision of enabling policies at all levels of the education system.

“To reverse the situation and produce graduates who would be transformational leaders and adapt to the changing global and national situations, such people need to know more than just English, maths, science and history,” he stressed.

Mr Donkor said there was the need to integrate and intensify lessons on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) as well as social studies, geography and economics, to improve learning outcomes in order to produce innovators, scientists and specialists, to transform the country’s economy.

He commended the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Ghana Education Service (GES) for their efforts in providing quality education to transform the educational sector of the country.

On his part, Mr Egbert Isaac Faibille Jnr, National President of the association, said the holding of the lecture had significantly become the school’s anniversary curtain raiser.

He called on his colleagues to donate to the school’s endowment fund to help take over the maintenance of its infrastructure to the relief of old students as well as the government.

Honoured during the event were some old students including; Mr John Emmanuel Donkor and Dr Victor Dzokoto and others for striving for the betterment of their alma mater.

BY ALLIA NOSHIE