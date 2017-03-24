Ghana, Mexico clash June 28

Ghana has lined up an international friendly football game against Mexico to be played on June 28 at Houston’s NRG Stadium in Texas, USA.

The Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF), Soccer United Marketing (SUM), Lone Star Sports & Entertainment and the Houston Dynamo announced that Mexico will play Ghana on Wednesday, June 28 (7:30 p.m. CT), at Houston’s NRG Stadium, presented by AT&T.

The game takes place just days prior to Mexico’s participation in the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup, the official national team competition in the region.

Tickets to the Houston match will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, March 29 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.

The game is part of the landmark 15th annual Mexican National Team U.S. Tour, which kicked off on February 8 in Las Vegas in a 1-0 win against Iceland in front of a record-breaking audience for soccer in the city.

Mexico will also play in Los Angeles on May 27 against Croatia, and June 1 in the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area against Ireland.

Mexico has defeated Ghana in two all-time meetings (2006 and 2008). The 2006 game, played at FC Dallas’ Toyota Stadium, saw Guillermo Franco score the game’s only goal with a 75th minute header.

Mexican national team legend Pável Pardo was the hero of the 2008 game, scoring the winning goal – a penalty – in the 85th minute to give Mexico a 2-1 win, in a match played in England.

Mexico has played at NRG Stadium (formerly named Reliant Stadium) 15 times, resulting in seven wins, six draws, and just two losses.-GFA