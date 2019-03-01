Ghana marks 72nd anniversary of February 28 X’borg crossroad shooting

Wreaths were laid at the Osu Nationalism Park in Accra yesterday, to mark the 72nd anniversary of the February 28 Christiansborg Crossroads Shooting incident that precipitated the country’s struggle for independence.

In attendance were the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, government officials, security personnel, traditional leaders, veterans, and some family members of the fallen soldiers, students and pupils from selected basic and second cycle schools.

Dr Bawumia laid the first wreath on behalf of the government and people of Ghana; the second wreath was laid by the Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Obed Akwa, on behalf of the Security Services; with Major General (Rtd) C. B Yaache, the National Chairman of the Veterans Association of Ghana (VAG), laying the third wreath on behalf of the veterans.

The Osu Mantse, Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona laid a wreath on behalf of traditional authorities with the fifth wreath being laid by representatives of Sergeant Adjetey’s family on behalf of the fallen soldiers.

The ceremonial event is held annually, in honour of three ex-servicemen who were killed during a peaceful march to the Christiansborg Castle on February 28, 1948 to present a petition to the British Governor,Sir Gerald Creasy over their unpaid war benefits.

The three ex-servicemen Sergeant Adjetey, Corporal Attipoe and Private Odartey Lamptey all members of the then Gold Coast Regiment of the Royal West African Frontier Force were intercepted at the Christianborg Crossroads by a contingent of armed policemen led by a British Superintendent, Mr Colin Imray.

Superintendent Imray opened fire on the ex-servicemen killing the three, after the policemen had disobeyed his orders.

The news about the death of the ex-servicemen spread rapidly, leading to the mass protests in Accra and some parts of the country.

This encouraged anti-colonial movements to press the British government to institute a committee to investigate the killings whereby the committee recommended self-government for the Gold Coast which led to the attainment of political independence.

