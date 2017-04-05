Ghana launches Commonwealth Games logo

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah has tasked the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) to cultivate a winning mentality as it prepares for the upcoming Commonwealth Games to be staged in Gold Coast, Australia, April 4-15, 2018.

“Certainly, we believe in the Olympic philosophy of ‘not the winning but the participation’. However, no nation goes to participate in international games just for the sake of adding to the numbers but making a significant impression.”

Speaking at the launch and unveiling of the 2018 Commonwealth Games logo yesterday, Mr Asiamah noted that from 1966 to date Ghana’s performance in sports has consistently being on the decline with the lowest recorded at the 1982 Brisbane Commonwealth Games when Ghana failed to win a single medal.

This is a worrying phenomenon, he stated, adding that the more participants the country sends to the games, the fewer medals they win. This cycle, he said, must change with the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

“Ghanaians demand and deserve value for money in all spheres of our socio-economic lives. The Ministry will support thoroughly the preparation of team Ghana to present a formidable team.”

President of the GOC, Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah, in his address noted that Ghana will make a representation at the Games, but was not certain on the number of athletes to be sent.

To make it to the Games, athletes would have to go through competitive qualifiers because there are no automatic places.

Unlike previous participation, he said the GOC will consider quality instead of numbers to ensure Ghana presents the very best for the Games.

He called on corporate Ghana and individuals to support Ghana’s preparation and participation at the Games.



