Ghana, Kenya qualify for 2019 AFCON

Sierra Leone has been disqualified from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign because of government interference in the country’s football association.

It means Kenya and Ghana qualify for next year’s Nations Cup finals from Group F.

Sierra Leone were suspended from all football by FIFA in October and an investigation was launched.

They have not played any qualifying matches since that ban.

The ban was imposed after the country’s anti-corruption commission (ACC) barred Sierra Leone Football Association president Isha Johansen and General Secretary, Christopher Kamara from the governing body’s offices. Both deny any wrongdoing.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), which made the decision on Friday, confirmed in a statement yesterday that all Sierra Leone’s matches during the qualifying campaign are now “annulled.”

With one match remaining in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, Kenya are top of Group F on seven points from three matches, with Ghana a point behind.

Ethiopia is third on one point from four games and cannot now qualify.

CAF is looking for new hosts for the 2019 Nations Cup after confirming on Friday that Cameroon had been stripped of hosting rights for next year’s showpiece event. –BBC