Ghana, Germany sign 5m euros grant agreement

Ghana and Germany have signed a €5,026,027 (euros) grant agreement targeted at financing projects to improve waste management in the country.

The Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng signed for Ghana whilst Anja Karliczek, the German Minister of Education and Research signed for her country.

The 48 months project, which would ensure the development of waste to energy would commence in Kumasi this year and later extended to other parts of the country.

It would also provide access to modern bioenergy fuel and help in the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking at the signing in Accra yesterday, Professor Frimpong-Boateng said that, Ghana’s attention on climate change efforts has been focused on putting in place climate policies and actions, so as to scale up the implementation of the climate actions.

He explained that, since 2012 till the end of the first phase of the West African Science Service Center on Climate Change (WASCAL) project, about 50 million euros was invested by the Government of Germany in the project.

He stated that the project would enable the development of basic infrastructure to allow the institution to fulfil its mission as planned.

The minister said if the project becomes successful, from now to the year 2040, there would be about forty of such projects in the Ghana with each providing about one to five megawatts of power.

He said it would deepen the bilateral relationship between the two countries, adding that the project would create opportunity for German Small Medium Enterprises to take advantage to extend their products and services in the area of waste to Ghana.

The minister commended the Government of Germany for the grant.

Ms Karliczek on her part said that, 12000 tonnes of municipal waste is produced in Ghana every day, adding that the lack of treatment of waste has serious consequences such as; health risks, pests, and environmental pollution.

“Domestic waste is responsible for around a quarter of Ghana’s total greenhouse gas emissions,” she added.

She said, Ghana could have ten large-scale plants by 2040 with each generating between one to five megawatts through which people would get clean air and streets free of waste.

The minister said, the project would reduce carbon emissions and also produces fertiliser for the country.

