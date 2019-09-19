Ghana Gas signs deal with Skeleton Olympian Frimpong

Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) has signed a four-year partnership deal with Ghana’s first Skeleton Winter Olympian, Akwasi Frimpong, that will see him receive support to prepare for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Frimpong, a former track and field sprinter and bobsledder who was born in Kumasi, Ghana, became the first black male skeleton athlete from Africa to compete in the Winter Olympics when he represented Ghana at the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Speaking at the signing ceremony at the head office of the company, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Gas, Dr Ben Asante, said the company was honoured to partner Frimpong to help him prepare adequately for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

“Frimpong created such a positive impact on the youth of Ghana, Africa and around the world during the 2018 Olympics and more so after the Olympics, where he has continued to inspire us all. His relentlessness in the pursuit of excellence is infectious. Ghana Gas is all about creating impact and Frimpong is the perfect paradigm of impact.”

Dr Asante noted is outfit was committed in supporting him as an ambassador to enable him sustain his efforts of brightening the Ghana brand, adding that “they are also excited to see him go after something that has never been achieved”.

Frimpong’s next goal is to win the first-ever Winter Olympics medal for Ghana and Africa, in a campaign dubbed ‘Hope of a Billion’, and the partnership with Ghana Gas will help to further prepare him better and put him in great shape for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, the CEO stated.

Frimpong expressed gratitude to the organisation for the support and hoped more companies in Ghana will follow the shining example of Ghana Gas.

“The journey is about placing Ghana in a conversation that sells the country’s brand on a global scale. My team and I have invested a lot of hard work into this journey. The kindness of the Ghana National Gas Company has come at a great time to sustain our commitment towards making our great nation proud. The aim is to make a mark that would be a legacy for the next generation of Ghanaians and Africans to aspire towards greatness.”

Akwasi Frimpong shot to global prominence at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, and has since become a household name as an athlete, influencer and a motivational speaker. He was arguably the most interviewed athlete during the Olympics, generating millions of media views due to his unusual and inspiring story.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY