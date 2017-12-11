Ghana football on decline – Joe Addo

Former Black Stars and Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Joe Addo has emphatically stated that football in the country has not improved.

He believes if the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is able to implement decisions taken at the Cape Coast Summit, it will do a lot of good to Ghana’s football.

”The image and performance hasn’t changed.It is deteriorating. I am hoping that the new schemes the FA is trying to put them would change our game. I grew up from the colts era and graduated from the colts to the under-20, Academicals, Meteors and then into the Black Stars and the most progression maybe for us to go back to that. It will help us all.” Joe Addo said on the Football Legends Night Show on GHOne TV on Friday.

In his view, the Cape Coast summit would amount to nothing if the GFA fails to implement the new policies which he believes will go a long way to save football in the country.

Joe Addo was part of the Ghana squad that finished fourth at the African Cup of Nations in South Africa in 1996.